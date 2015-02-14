Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 14, 2015
1. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson smoldered at the Fifty Shades of Grey premiere at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in a plunging black silk-and-wool Dior cadi dress that she styled with a diamond Jennifer Fisher choker, a Rauwolf clutch, and a bold red lip.
-
February 14, 2015
2. Kate Middleton
Expectant mom Kate Middleton stepped out visit London’s Bethlem and Maudsley Hospital School, dressing her growing bump with a chic white Max Mara coat belted over a polka-dot Somerset by Alice Temperley dress, complete with a suede L.K. Bennett clutch and navy Jimmy Choo pumps for the occasion.
-
February 14, 2015
3. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan hit the That White I Love Destroys Me screening in a color-block striped Raquel Allegra top and skirt, with nude pumps.
-
February 14, 2015
4. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie color-blocked like a pro at the London screening of Focus in a black-and-white Blumarine jumpsuit that she coupled with a sleek black Alexander McQueen coat and black pumps.
