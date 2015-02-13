Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 16, 2015
1. Keira Knightley
Expectant mom Keira Knightley made a chic statement on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live, dressing her burgeoning bump in a classic LBD, with cat-eye Salvatore Ferragamo shades and black pumps.
-
February 16, 2015
2. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss wowed at the amfAR New York gala in a slinky black Mugler number that boasted a metallic cut-out detailing and a dangerously high slit. A Repossi cuff and delicate black sandals rounded out her look.
-
February 16, 2015
3. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie stepped out in London in a chic black-and-camel silk crepe and scuba Narciso Rodriguez jumpsuit that she topped with shades, a black coat, and Brian Atwood sandals.
