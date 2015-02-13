Rihanna showed up to the hottest fashion show in town—the Adidas Originals x Kanye West Yeezy presentation—and took her front row seat in a design by Julia Seeman that consisted of a blue strapless bodice, an oversize off-the-shoulder jacket, and flared culottes. Her usual assortment of layered necklaces and crazy cut-out pumps completed her NYFW look.