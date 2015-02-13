Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 15, 2015
1. Rihanna
Rihanna showed up to the hottest fashion show in town—the Adidas Originals x Kanye West Yeezy presentation—and took her front row seat in a design by Julia Seeman that consisted of a blue strapless bodice, an oversize off-the-shoulder jacket, and flared culottes. Her usual assortment of layered necklaces and crazy cut-out pumps completed her NYFW look.
February 15, 2015
2. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett hit the Cinderella photocall at the Berlinale International Film Festival in loose white blouse tucked into a belted black ruffled shin-grazing skirt, with black ankle-strap peep-toes.
February 15, 2015
3. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes attended the Desigual fall/winter 2015 show, toughening up her floral Desigual dress with a black leather moto jacket and lace-up boots.
February 15, 2015
4. Ciara
Ciara arrived at the Gabriela Cadena fall/winter 2015 show in a beautiful belted caftan-like Gabriela Cadena design in lush hues of violet and fuchsia with sheer-paneled detailing and high slights.
