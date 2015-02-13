Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 13, 2015
1. Blake Lively
Blake Lively made her first public post-baby appearance at New York Fashion Week, taking her front row seat at the Gabriela Cadena fall/winter 2015 show in a curve-hugging Gabriela Cadena LWD with black panels and zipper detailing, complete with coat that she draped over her shoulders, a cherry yellow clutch, and white criss-cross strap pumps.
February 13, 2015
2. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson took the plunge at the Fifty Shades of Grey UK premiere after-party in an ivory deep-V Saint Laurent gown with an embellished trim that she toughened up with a black moto jacket, Sidney Garber jewelry and a white Roger Vivier clutch.
February 13, 2015
3. Beyonce
Beyonce hit the Kanye x Adidas show during NYFW (aka the hottest ticket in tow) in head-to-toe Harbison, which included a color-blocked overcoat, a navy bejeweled bustier and matching zipper-front pencil, and an oversize color-blocked fur clutch. Burgundy T-strap sandals and round shades completed her look.
February 13, 2015
4. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker was all smiles at Lincoln Center during NYFW in a buffalo plaid sleeveless coat layered over a pretty pale pink frock, unexpectedly pairing the two with an olive green carryall and suede pumps.
February 13, 2015
5. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung stepped out last night in a chic black chain lace sleeveless Edun dress, and added quirky touches to her look with a beaded bangle, an eye-motif clutch, and black loafer pumps.
