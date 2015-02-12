Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 12, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner sizzled at the 2015 amfAR New York gala in an asymmetric one-shoulder red silk Romona Keveza design, adding ample shine with Harry Winston diamonds and bejeweled pumps.
-
February 12, 2015
2. Sandra Lee
Sandra Lee stunned at the amfAR gala in a breathtaking hand-beaded navy Chanel creation that she styled with Kara Ross jewelry and a Bottega Veneta clutch.
-
February 12, 2015
3. Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick got stripes right at the LA premiere of The Last Five Years in a navy textured silk and sheer chiffon tea-length Vionnet dress with a plunging neckline and bell-shaped skirt, complete with ear climbers and black pumps.
-
February 12, 2015
4. Rosario Dawson
Honoree Rosario Dawson revealed her sweet side at the amfAR gala in a pale pink Emilio Pucci jersey gown with gold piping detail with brilliant Harry Winston diamonds.
-
February 12, 2015
5. Jessica Stam
Jessica Stam took the plunge in a slinky shimmery slightly distressed Kaufmanfranco slip dress that she coupled with a smoldering eye and a Rauwolf clutch.
