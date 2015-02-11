Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 11, 2015
1. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka gave her sweet look a slightly racy edge at the Berlinale International Film Festival with a cut-out green floral jacquard Delpozo strapless frock styled with Jennifer Meyer jewelry and black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
February 11, 2015
2. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian celebrated the launch of the Kardashian Beauty line of styling product and tools in sleek ivory midriff-baring Calvin Klein separates that she topped with a fur-accented pale pink Givenchy coat to shield her from the N.Y.C. cold, and Manolo Blahnik sandals.
-
February 11, 2015
3. Rihanna
Rihanna was snapped in Santa Monica making seriously cool statement with a black-and-white graphic face-motif fur coat, accessorizing with a mini underneath and chain-embellished white Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
February 11, 2015
4. Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko winter-proofed her long-sleeve Atea Oceanie LWD at the Bulgari Diva Cinema Night with tights and over-the-knee boots, and accessorized with a diamond Bulgari Serpenti necklace and white box clutch.
-
February 11, 2015
5. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen bared her midriff at the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration in a sexy cut-out Herve Leger bustier top and glittery pants, teaming them with a long black clutch and T-strap sandals.
February 11, 20151 of 5
Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka gave her sweet look a slightly racy edge at the Berlinale International Film Festival with a cut-out green floral jacquard Delpozo strapless frock styled with Jennifer Meyer jewelry and black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM