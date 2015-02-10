Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 10, 2015
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham landed in JFK looking as chic as ever in an elegant camel coat with matching bow tie-belted pants that she styled with a black knit, a leopard-print carryall, and cap-toe pumps.
-
February 10, 2015
2. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman sweetened up for the As We Were Dreaming premiere during the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in a blush pink silk failed Dior evening dress with a graphic sequined panel at the bodice, complementing the shine with diamond earrings and gold ankle-strap sandals.
-
February 10, 2015
3. Gigi Hadid
New “It” model Gigi Hadid made an entrance at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2015 fan event in a white cami that she elevated with a faux leather Katharine Kidd pencil skirt and color-block T-strap sandals.
-
February 10, 2015
4. Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton flirted with florals at The Slap premiere party in cheery midriff-baring separates printed all over with orange blooms. White Louboutin pumps rounded out her spring-ready ensemble.
-
February 10, 2015
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo worked the cape at the Kingsman: The Secret Service premiere in a sweeping navy cape that she layered over a turtleneck knit and styled with a navy suede Roger Vivier purse and thigh-high patent black boots.
February 10, 20151 of 5
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham landed in JFK looking as chic as ever in an elegant camel coat with matching bow tie-belted pants that she styled with a black knit, a leopard-print carryall, and cap-toe pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM