February 9, 2015
1. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks wowed at the Love & Mercy premiere at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in a breathtaking voluminous crimson red Elie Saab Haute Couture creation made from tulle and lace, and embroidered with pearls and sequins. She stuck with the color scheme and chose a ruby red geometric Rauwolf clutch as her accessory for the night.
February 9, 2015
2. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington was on fire at the 46th Annual NAACP Image Awards in an English-embroidered red Zuhair Murad design with a plunging neckline and delicate straps, complete with a bejeweled Salvatore Ferragamo clutch and Cathy Waterman jewelry.
February 9, 2015
3. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman stunned at the Knight of Cups premiere at the Berlinale International Film Festival in a custom black strapless Lanvin gown with a velvet bustier and taffeta ruffle skirt, styled with a black satin belt, a white floral Lanvin evening minaudiere, and Sidney Garber jewelry. Sartorial perfection!
February 9, 2015
4. Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Gugu Mbatha-Raw lit up the red carpet at the 2015 NAACP Image Awards in a pale yellow floral-embroidered Burberry number, lending edge with a skinny studded belt, a black Edie Parker clutch, and Pamela Love spike stud earrings.
February 9, 2015
5. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles partied it up at the Veuve Clicquot Carnaval in a breezy peach strapless geo-print number with tiered ruffles, accessorizing with Jennifer Fisher jewelry and black cut-out sandals.
