-
February 8, 2015
1. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts fused girly and edgy at the Rolling Stone x Google Play event with a fit-and-flared number with a moody floral print, accessorizing with a rose Edie Parker box clutch, delicate Jennifer Meyer jewelry, and tough patent black boots.
-
February 8, 2015
2. Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman in a flared LWD with buttons running down the side, accessorizing with chunky black bangles, sheer black tights, and black platform sandals.
-
February 8, 2015
3. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union was flirty in florals at the Extra studio in a chic sheath printed with blue-andn-white blooms all over. Nude pumps completed her look.
-
February 8, 2015
4. Brie Larson
Brie Larson showed off her legs at the Louis Vuitton Series 2 exhibition in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, from her slick navy coat layered over a printed tee and gray shorts to her bright aqua blue LV accessories.
