Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 6, 2015
1. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon went on a coffee run in a preppy-chic look, which comprised a white knit layered over a sharp button-down, with a navy pleated skirt, a white carryall, and studded Valentino flats.
-
February 6, 2015
2. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift stepped out in Los Angeles in a skort. Yes, a skort. She styled the origami-front Missguided piece with a slouchy black tee, a black Free People hat, a burgundy Cambridge Satchel cross-body, and black chunky Asos platforms.
-
February 6, 2015
3. Jaime King
Jaime King took on the one-piece trend with a denim jumpsuit that she impeccably styled with velvet Italia Independent shades, a white A.L.C. cross-body purse, and metallic silver brogues.
-
February 6, 2015
4. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union worked her curves on the set of Late Night with Seth Meyers in a gray curve-hugging high-neck sleeveless dress, complete with metallic pumps.
February 6, 20151 of 4
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon went on a coffee run in a preppy-chic look, which comprised a white knit layered over a sharp button-down, with a navy pleated skirt, a white carryall, and studded Valentino flats.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM