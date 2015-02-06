Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 6, 2015
1. Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams sweetened up at the Louis Vuitton Series 2 exhibition in a floral-embroidered Louis Vuitton little white dress, with ivory strappy sandals.
February 6, 2015
2. Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Lady in red! Gugu Mbatha-Raw was a siren at Louis Vuitton’s Series 2 exhibition in a red-hot Louis Vuitton number, complete with a red cross-body purse, Mary Jane pumps, and a bold red lip.
February 6, 2015
3. Keira Knightley
Mom-to-be Keira Knightley dressed her baby bump at The Imitation Game screening in a custom two-toned sequined Michael van der Ham design that she styled with silver pumps and perfectly tousled waves.
February 6, 2015
4. Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike flaunted her legs at the Louis Vuitton Series 2 exhibition in a breezy blue printed Louis Vuitton shift with neck-tie detailing and black strappy Brian Atwood sandals.
February 6, 2015
5. Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly gave her pink Louis Vuitton separates a touch of edge, complementing the leather detailing with a buckled clutch and cool calf-high boots.
