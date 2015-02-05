Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 5, 2015
1. Audrey Tautou
At the Berlin Film Festival, Audrey Tautou delivered both whimsy and elegance with a playful black-and-white contrast-stich button-down tucked into a gilded floral full skirt with frayed edges. Black pumps completed her look.
-
February 5, 2015
2. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore gave her look a glam edge at the charity screening of Still Alice with a croc skin-printed LBD with an embellished high collar, styling it with black tights and black suede pumps.
-
February 5, 2015
3. Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson accepted an award at the African American Film Critics Association Awards in a bright green leather Reem Acra sheath (with pleated detailing at the neckline), complete with a sparkly Edie Parker box clutch and metallic strappy sandals.
-
February 5, 2015
4. Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung bared her midriff at the 13th Annual VES Awards in a black-and-white floral jacquard Noir Sachin & Babi bustier and matching full high-low skirt, accessorizing with Ippolita blue topaz earrings, a gunmetal clutch, and aqua blue Rene Caovilla pumps.
-
February 5, 2015
5. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria turned heads at the Svedka Vodka Valentine's Day bash in a red suede Tamara Mellon pencil dress, with pale pumps.
