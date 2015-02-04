Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 4, 2015
1. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington made a surprise appearance at The Limited x Scandal shopping event in a playful black-and-white polka-dot Dolce & Gabbana dress, complete with a Roger Vivier "Love" purse, polka-dot Sophia Webster pumps, and a bold red lip.
February 4, 2015
2. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba celebrated the launch of her new Jennifer Meyer collection with a midriff-baring black cropped knit and a full floral skirt, both by Michael Kors, that she styled with a selection of delicate jewelry (from her new line, no doubt) and black strappy sandals.
February 4, 2015
3. Molly Sims
Expectant mom Molly Sims was radiant at the Jennifer Meyer xo Jessica Alba launch in pretty pleated blue lace frock with metallic sandals.
February 4, 2015
4. Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe went for glam at the Jennifer Meyer xo Jessica Alba launch with a beaded black wide-leg jumpsuit and a black fur topper.
February 4, 2015
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner delivered a heavy dose of off-duty style with a sleek taupe wool vest layered over a gray turtleneck knit and leather pants. A carryall and black ankle boots rounded out her look.
