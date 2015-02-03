Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 3, 2015
1. Emma Stone
Emma Stone mastered mixed prints at the 87th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon in a black-and-white striped embroidered knit and a polka-dot skirt, both by Michael Kors, complete with Melinda Maria studs, delicate rings by EF Collection, and black Louboutin pumps.
-
February 3, 2015
2. Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard hit the red carpet at the The Hollywood Reporter's Academy Award Nominee Night in modern techno-fabric abstract floral-motif Carolina Herrera LWD, with pale two-toned sandals.
-
February 3, 2015
3. Felicity Jones
At the Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon, Felicity Jones gave her green coated Dior sleeveless dress a high-shine spin with a navy-orange-stripe sequined turtleneck top layered underneath. Her shoe of choice? Forest green suede pumps.
-
February 3, 2015
4. Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike worked her curves at the Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon in a sculpted sleeveless Vionnet LWD (that playfully ballooned out at the waist), complete with nude strappy Brian Atwood sandals.
-
February 3, 2015
5. Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis struck a pose at the Hollywood premiere of Jupiter Ascending in a sexy strapless Dolce & Gabbana LBD with a corseted bodice and a full skirt, styling her look with a strand of rubies and cut-out Louboutin heels.
February 3, 20151 of 5
Emma Stone
Emma Stone mastered mixed prints at the 87th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon in a black-and-white striped embroidered knit and a polka-dot skirt, both by Michael Kors, complete with Melinda Maria studs, delicate rings by EF Collection, and black Louboutin pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM