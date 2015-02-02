Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 2, 2015
1. Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones epitomized elegance at the 19th Annual Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards in a beautiful demure floral-print neck-tie silk Erdem gown
February 2, 2015
2. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston was honored with the Montecito Award and opted for a black central-slit high-neck top and belted black wide-leg pants for the occasion.
February 2, 2015
3. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was a vision at the 2015 NFL Honors event, supporting her hubby John Legend in a sheer sand tulle crop top and a long ivory split skirt, both by Temperley London and accessorizing with a silver netted Rodo clutch and nude Stuart Weitzman sandals.
February 2, 2015
4. Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike graced the Virtuosos Award ceremony at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in a regal black lace Erdem design.
February 2, 2015
5. Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson turned heads at the 2015 G’Day USA Gala in a red-black-white curve-hugging Preen dress with fringe detailing and criss-cross halter-neck straps, complete with black Sophia Webster pumps.
