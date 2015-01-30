Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 30, 2015
1. Katy Perry
At the Super Bowl XLIX press conference, Katy Perry geared up for her halftime performance with a splashy knit RVN crop top and matching skirt woven with a custom football motif. She topped off her look with a football pendant and patent orange Pedro Garcia pumps.
-
January 30, 2015
2. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington was all smiles outside the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live in a playful cobalt and black printed Michael Kors frock, complete with a glittery cross-body purse and embellished cap-toe pumps.
-
January 30, 2015
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was snapped outside of BBC Radio One in a belted embellished gray coat, adding edge with leather leggings and black high-heel boots.
January 30, 20151 of 3
Katy Perry
At the Super Bowl XLIX press conference, Katy Perry geared up for her halftime performance with a splashy knit RVN crop top and matching skirt woven with a custom football motif. She topped off her look with a football pendant and patent orange Pedro Garcia pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM