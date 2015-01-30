Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 30, 2015
1. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whitely perfected her off-duty style while out and about in London—she half-tucked a charcoal gray Zadig & Voltaire knit into a black below-the-knee leather pencil, styling the two with a an ivory topper, a strand of jewels, and black pumps.
-
January 30, 2015
2. Keri Russell
Keri Russell arrived at the Today show in a moody floral-print Victoria Beckham skirt that she paired with a sky blue button-down, a cozy forest green cocoon coat draped over her shoulders, and bright orange sandals for a pop of color.
-
January 30, 2015
3. Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough took on the utilitarian trend with a khaki green cargo coat layered over a gray tee and a distressed denim skirt, teaming them with a wool hat, a long necklace, and fringe booties.
