Look of the Day
January 30, 2015
1. Felicity Jones
Oscars nominee Felicity Jones accepted her Cinema Vanguard Award at the 30th Annual Santa Barbara Film Festival in a modern strapless Osman dress with an illusory deep plunge and a blush pink panel. Diamond studs and delicate sandals rounded out her look.
-
January 30, 2015
2. Elizabeth Olsen
At the 2015 Sidaction Gala Dinner, Elizabeth Olsen dined in a structured fit-and-flared LBD that she elevated with pearl-studded choker, a black box clutch, and asymmetric-strap white pumps.
-
January 30, 2015
3. Molly Sims
Expectant mom Molly Sims was positively radiant at the AOL Build Speaker Series, dressing her bump in an easy persimmon orange dress that she accessorized with a statement pendant and black pumps.
-
January 30, 2015
4. Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones made a striking appearance at the 2015 Phoenix House Public Service Award Dinner in a black one-shoulder BCBG Max Azria jumpsuit. Statement earrings, a red clutch, and bold red lip served as the finishing touches.
