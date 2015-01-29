Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 29, 2015
1. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne took the girly route for the AACTA Awards Ceremony in Sydney, selecting a white ruffled floral-embroidered crop top and a matching full midi-length skirt. She accessorized with a silver clutch and shimmery pumps.
-
January 29, 2015
2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrated the launch of her fragrance for UK retailer Marks & Spencer in a sexy slate gray silk floral lace nightdress from her own M&S’s Rosie for Autograph collection. She accessorized the piece with a statement necklace, silver sandals, and perfectly tousled bedhead hair.
-
January 29, 2015
3. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett was pretty in pink at the AACTA Awards Ceremony in a slinky high-shine number with kimono-inspired sleeves and a black contrast trim.
-
January 29, 2015
4. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum mixed prints like a pro at the red carpet launch of her intimates collection in Auckland, New Zealand, playfully pairing a graphic-print blouse with bold floral pants. A gold pendant and black pumps completed her look.
January 29, 20151 of 4
Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne took the girly route for the AACTA Awards Ceremony in Sydney, selecting a white ruffled floral-embroidered crop top and a matching full midi-length skirt. She accessorized with a silver clutch and shimmery pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM