January 28, 2015
1. Isabel Lucas
Isabel Lucas brought the glam to The Loft screening in an exquisite nude Jenny Packham gown embroidered with brilliant sky blue Swarovski crystals, accessorizing with a gold mirrored clutch.
January 28, 2015
2. Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster stunned at the Project Almanac premiere in a wave-embroidered Narciso Rodriguez LWD, complete with an black Edie Parker clutch and mesh black pumps.
January 28, 2015
3. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum celebrated the launch of her lingerie line Heidi Klum Intimates in Sydney, Australia in a sexy black lace sequined LBD that she styled a cocktail ring and floral mesh black pumps.
January 28, 2015
4. Freida Pinto
Freida Pinto epitomized elegance at the 30th Santa Barbara International Film Festival in a gray Mason by Michelle Mason design with stripes of silver and sexy sheer panels. Statement jewelry and strappy black heels completed her look.
January 28, 2015
5. Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron took a walk on the wild side at the Sundance Film Festival in a snow leopard-print wrap dress that she winter-proofed with tights and black ankle boots.
