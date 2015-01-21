Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 21, 2015
1. Emily BluntIWC Schaffhausen brand ambassador Emily Blunt ruled the red carpet at the brand’s IWC gala dinner in a striking one-sleeve crystal-embellished Alexander McQueen number, complete with an IWC timepiece (of course), diamond drop earrings, and side-swept waves.
-
January 21, 2015
2. Anne HathawayAnne Hathaway went top-to-toe white at the Song One premiere in a sharp Iro blazer layered over a sheer top and paired with cropped Theory pants, a gold Tod’s clutch, and white Louboutins.
-
January 21, 2015
3. Julianne MooreJulianne Moore went for gold at the Museum of the Moving Image Gala in an incredibly rich Chanel Couture frock with an embellished neckline, styling it with a flirty topknot and delicate gold sandals to match.
-
January 21, 2015
4. Chloe Graze MoretzLike Julianne Moore, Chloe Grace Moretz selected a similar silhouette, choosing a gold lace collared Valentino number with black pumps.
-
January 21, 2015
5. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez was the very definition of ladylike elegance for her appearance on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart-she stunned in a black-and-white graphic print A-line coatdress, accessorizing with a gunmetal clutch and patent black Louboutin pumps.
Emily Blunt
