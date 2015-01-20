Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 20, 2015
1. Keri RussellAt the FOX Winter TCA All-Star Party, Keri Russell worked a svelte black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. For contrast, Russell accessorized with black-and-white lace-up Louboutin heels. Minimal makeup and soft tousled hair kept the actress’ look chic and polished.
-
January 20, 2015
2. Kate MiddletonThe Duchess of Cambridge bundled up her baby bump in a pleated baby blue coat by Seraphine during a visit to open the Kensington Leisure Centre in London. Middleton layered the collarless topper over a ladylike floral dress and accented the two with navy suede pumps.
-
January 20, 2015
3. Amber HeardAmber Heard wore a sophisticated menswear-inspired suit for the London premiere of Mortdecai. Heard’s perfectly tailored jacket balanced out the drama of her wide-leg pants, creating an effortlessly cool look. For a finishing touch, the actress' loose up-do showed off her chic earring choices, which consisted of a statement-making ear jacket and simple studs.
-
January 20, 2015
4. Nina DobrevNina Dobrev chose an asymmetrical tri-colored Andrew Gn sheath for the Nine Zero One Salon Melrose Place launch party in Los Angeles. The actress showed off the statement neckline by pulling her hair up and skipping out on statement jewelry-the only thing the look needed was Dobrev’s shimmering Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
January 20, 2015
5. Emma RobertsEmma Roberts worked a sexy sheer minidress for the Nine Zero One Salon Melrose Place launch party. The loose, long-sleeved silhouette of the Bec & Bridge tunic dress allowed Roberts to show off her long legs while drawing attention to her ladylike Jimmy Choo pumps.
January 20, 20151 of 5
Keri Russell
At the FOX Winter TCA All-Star Party, Keri Russell worked a svelte black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. For contrast, Russell accessorized with black-and-white lace-up Louboutin heels. Minimal makeup and soft tousled hair kept the actress’ look chic and polished.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM