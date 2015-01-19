Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 19, 2015
1. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift left NYC’s cold behind and soaked up the LA sun in a summery daisy-lace cut-out Free People LWD with brown open-toe booties.
January 19, 2015
2. Emma RobertsEmma Roberts gave her demure blue long-sleeve ankle-grazing floral-print dress a touch of edge with cool round sunnies, a black cross-body bag, and tough studded booties.
January 19, 2015
3. Jessica SzohrJessica Szohr flirted with florals at the 2015 NBC Universal TCA press tour event in a curve-hugging floral-print Ted Baker London dress with patent black pumps.
