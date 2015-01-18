Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 18, 2015
1. Anne HathawayAt a screening series, Anne Hathaway gave her modest tea-length black dress a stylish spin by cinching it at the waist with a belt and accessorizing with a statement pendant, bracelets on each wrist, and metallic gold ankle-strap Pierre Hardy heels.
January 18, 2015
2. Kristen StewartKristen Stewart made a statement with standout stripes at the AOL BUILD Speaker Series, selecting colorful Tom by Ronny Kobo separates and accessorizing with black Louboutin pumps.
January 18, 2015
3. Ruth WilsonThe Affair star Ruth Wilson graced the opening of Constellations in a two-toned black-and-white Stella McCartney design with a high-low hem that revealed T-strap Louboutin heels.
