Look of the Day
January 17, 2015
1. Sienna MillerSienna Miller got stripes right in a casual-chic striped Celine sweater dress that she paired with a Jennifer Fisher choker and stacked Pierre Hardy heels.
January 17, 2015
2. Kate MiddletonExpectant mom Kate Middleton dressed her growing baby bump in a navy Madderson London shift dress pretty tweed hemline and matching pockets, styling her look with a black box clutch, opaque tights, and black pumps.
January 17, 2015
3. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn aced winter fashion in a layered white top tucked into a pair of high-waisted sapphire blue pants, complete with a pale blue coat casually draped over her shoulders, a couple of long pendants, a leopard-print carryall, and nude pumps.
January 17, 2015
4. Emily VanCampRevenge star Emily VanCamp struck a pose at the 2015 Disney & ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in a sculpted metallic purple dress, with a lace Vince Camuto clutch and taupe ankle-strap pumps.
