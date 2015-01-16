Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 16, 2015
1. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung celebrated the launch of her new denim collection with AG in a '70s-inspired denim dress of her own design that she paired with embellished tights and calf-high boots.
-
January 16, 2015
2. Sienna MillerSienna Miller doubled up on stripes at The Daily Show in a lined Altuzarra bodysuit and a matching blanket stripe skirt, styling the two with a Jennifer Fisher choker and black Sonia Rykiel sandals.
-
January 16, 2015
3. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn took her pup for a stroll in a sweet LWD paired with a black Jeffrey Dodd overcoat and leopard print Louboutins.
-
January 16, 2015
4. Julianne HoughJulianne Hough was all smiles in a pretty powder blue coat that she shrugged on over a black-and-white color-block frock and styled with patent black pumps.
Alexa Chung
