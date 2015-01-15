Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 15, 2015
1. Jennifer AnistonAt the LA premiere of Cake, Jennifer Aniston stored her usual LBD for the night and instead went for a sweet satin cut-out Giambattista Valli LWD with a bow detailing at the neckline and a floral-print skirt. Jennifer Meyer jewelry and patent black Louboutin pumps completed her look.
-
January 15, 2015
2. Amy AdamsAmy Adams was ravishing at the LA Art Show 2015 Opening Night Premiere Party in a sultry strapless A.L.C. LBD that she styled with EF Collection earrings, a one-of-a-kind Irene Neuwirth sapphire necklace, and T-strap sandals.
-
January 15, 2015
3. Lily CollinsFor her appearance on Extra, Lily Collins slipped on a pretty collared floral-print Rachel Zoe frock, complete with Sylvie Collection jewelry and blue suede Casadei pumps.
-
January 15, 2015
4. Kate BosworthAt the Still Alice screening after-party, Kate Bosworth glammed it up in a white crystal-embellished collarless J. Mendel coat layered over a LBD, styling the two with H.Stern jewelry, a black Christopher Kane purse, and thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots.
-
January 15, 2015
5. Sienna MillerSienna Miller gave her off-duty street style a menswear-inspired spin with a striped charcoal gray knit layered over a crisp button-down and styled with khaki wide-leg culottes, all by Sonia Rykiel, complete with Pierre Hardy sandals.
