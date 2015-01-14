Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 14, 2015
1. Nina DobrevWho knew a one-piece could be so sexy? Nina Dobrev dropped jaws at Elle’s Women in TV Celebration (presented by Hearts on Fire and Olay) in a caviar crepe floral-embroidered Zuhair Murad jumpsuit that revealed glimpses of skin in all the right places. H.Stern earrings, a black clutch, and rose foil Stuart Weitzman pumps served as the finishing touches.
January 14, 2015
2. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth was, in a word, a goddess at the New York screening of Still Alice in a Swarovski crystal-encrusted Oscar de la Renta dress that effortlessly draped over her every curve. H.Stern jewelry, a Rauwolf clutch, and metallic pumps rounded out her look.
January 14, 2015
3. Julianne MooreOn the heels of her high-shine Golden Globes look, Julianne Moore took a different approach for her look at the NY screening of Still Alice, selecting an elegant, minimalist ivory one-shoulder Alexander McQueen one-piece. She added a dash of shine with Fred Leighton diamonds and a touch of edge with a black embellished McQueen clutch.
January 14, 2015
4. Sarah HylandSarah Hyland was a vision at Elle’s Women in TV Celebration (presented by Hearts on Fire and Olay) in a flirty white cut-out DKNY design, color-coordinating it with a white Edie Parker clutch and Stuart Weitzman mules.
January 14, 2015
5. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart smoldered at the NY screening of Still Alice in a sheer sleeveless black Roksanda design with blue-and-black piping, styling it with a black Wolford skirt underneath, a bubblegum pink belt, and black multi-strap Barbara Bui sandals.
