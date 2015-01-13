Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 13, 2015
1. Jourdan DunnIt-Brit model Jourdan Dunn lit up the Burberry Prorsum fall/winter men's fashion show in a cheery orange Burberry Prorsum trench that expertly styled with a charming graphic clutch, gold jewelry, and gray snakeskin pumps.
-
January 13, 2015
2. Natalie PortmanNatalie Portman joined hubby Benjamin Millepied at the Weizmann Institute 40 Anniversary Celebration in a navy long-sleeve knit and a flirty flared tweed skirt by Dior, complete with tights sand black pumps.
-
January 13, 2015
3. Kristen StewartClad in head-to-toe Stella McCartney, Kristen Stewart hit the brand’s autumn 2015 presentation in a sharp suit separates and cool two-toned loafers.
-
January 13, 2015
4. Alexa ChungAlexa Chung celebrated Tom Ford’s new fragrance "Noir Extreme" in a sexy strapless LBD with black strappy stilettos.
-
January 13, 2015
5. Sienna MillerSnapped out and about in NYC, Sienna Miller nailed off-duty style in a navy cardi and striped wide-leg pants that she teamed with a black Prada carryall and stacked Pierre Hardy heels.
Jourdan Dunn
