Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 12, 2015
1. Rita OraAt the Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes after party, Rita Ora channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a strikingly elegant ruby red crepe-bonded architectural Zac Posen gown, complete with a metallic clutch, slicked back strands, and a bold red lip to match.
-
January 12, 2015
2. Nina DobrevNina Dobrev struck a pose at HBO's Golden Globes after-party in an exquisite black bead-embroidered Zuhair Murad creation with a sheer yoke and full silk tulle skirt.
-
January 12, 2015
3. Hailee SteinfeldHailee Steinfeld wowed at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes post-party in a paisley-print Stella McCartney design with sexy peek-a-boo lace and open-knit detailing. The finishing touches? Stuart Weitzman sandals, soft waves, and a berry lip.
-
January 12, 2015
4. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift lit up the InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globe post-party in a canary yellow silk chiffon strapless Jenny Packham gown with a draped bodice.
-
January 12, 2015
5. Allison WilliamsThe day prior to the Globes, Allison Williams hit W’s "It Girl" event in a sharp vanilla cotton drill jacket and wide-leg pants by Stella McCartney that she styled with Jennifer Meyer jewelry and a crimson red Maiyet clutch.
January 12, 20151 of 5
