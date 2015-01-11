Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 11, 2015
1. Jessica ChastainGolden Globes nominee Jessica Chastain sparkled in a flirty black beaded Elie Saab frock, styling her look with black sandals, a bold red lip, and soft waves.
-
January 11, 2015
2. Jamie ChungJamie Chung gave her strapless black eyelet midi-length dress a pop of color by way of her cherry red Kate Spade Saturday envelope clutch and red heels.
-
January 11, 2015
3. Rosamund PikeRosamund Pike was all smiles at the pre-Golden Globes fete in a sweet ruffled A-line Thakoon LBD, complete with a metallic Anya Hindmarch clutch and black Brian Atwood pumps.
January 11, 20151 of 3
Jessica Chastain
Golden Globes nominee Jessica Chastain sparkled in a flirty black beaded Elie Saab frock, styling her look with black sandals, a bold red lip, and soft waves.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM