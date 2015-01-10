Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 10, 2015
1. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon was the very definition of elegance at a pre-Golden Globes fete in a pretty navy sleeveless frock with floral lace detailing, complete with delicate black sandals.
-
January 10, 2015
2. Naomi WattsNaomi Watts gave her diaphanous polka dot-printed lace Stella McCartney jumpsuit a tough edge with a black leather moto-style jacket, Anita Ko jewelry, and a navy Edie Parker clutch.
-
January 10, 2015
3. Kim KardashianFor a night out on the town, Kim Kardashian turned heads in dramatic plunging Balmain design, complete with a Balmain tuxedo jacket, and hubby Kanye West-designed heels.
Reese Witherspoon
