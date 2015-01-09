Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 9, 2015
1. Sarah HylandTo kick off Golden Globes weekend, Sarah Hyland stepped out and celebrated in a beaded long-sleeve gold Kaufmanfranco mini, sticking to the gilded theme with a metallic clutch and high-shine sandals.
January 9, 2015
2. Michelle MonaghanMichelle Monaghan hit a Golden Globes celebration looking effortlessly chic in a sweet cream floral broderie Giambattista Valli dress with contrast cherry red floral appliques at the neckline. A nude clutch and playful leopard-print Louboutin pumps completed her look.
January 9, 2015
3. Amy AdamsAmy Adams made an entrance at a Golden Globes celebration in a striking Kelly green structured Roland Mouret creation, complete with a gold minaudiere and metallic Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toes.
January 9, 2015
4. Mary Elizabeth WinsteadMary Elizabeth Winstead shimmered at a Golden Globes party in a stunning gold metallic Tamara Mellon trench dress that she chicly styled with Jennifer Fisher jewelry, a velvet tasseled Saint Laurent purse and killer strappy stilettos.
January 9, 2015
5. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger color-blocked like a pro at the Golden Globes fete in a mod-inspired lavender geometric Marni number, adding a playful punch with leopard-print A.L.C. clutch and capped Sophia Webster pumps.
