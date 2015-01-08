Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 8, 2015
1. Emily BluntEmily Blunt stole the spotlight at the Into the Woods gala screening in a white asymmetric crystal-encrusted David Koma stunner, furthering the shine with diamond Jennifer Fisher jewelry and pale gold Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
January 8, 2015
2. Felicity JonesFelicity Jones hit the 2015 Film Comment Luncheon in a rather demure look-an embroidered top and full skirt, both by Prabal Gurung, complete with tights and classic black pumps.
-
January 8, 2015
3. Lucy HaleLucy Hale was all smiles at Late Night with Seth Meyers in a scalloped LBD with grommet edge finishings and lace-up detailing on each side. Select bracelets and embellished black pumps completed her look.
-
January 8, 2015
4. Reese WitherspoonReese Witherspoon gave her off-duty look a preppy-chic spin with a cream collared Tory Burch top that she styled with dark rinse skinnies, tortoiseshell Westward Leaning shades, gold jewelry, a Louis Vuitton tote and burgundy pumps.
-
January 8, 2015
5. Maggie GraceMaggie Grace made a playful entrance at the fan event New York premiere of Taken 3 in a navy crepe top and a voluminous metallic jade skirt, both by Christian Siriano, complete with emerald drop earrings and black pumps.
January 8, 20151 of 5
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt stole the spotlight at the Into the Woods gala screening in a white asymmetric crystal-encrusted David Koma stunner, furthering the shine with diamond Jennifer Fisher jewelry and pale gold Stuart Weitzman sandals.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM