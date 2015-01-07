Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 7, 2015
1. Jessica ChastainJessica Chastain was a white-hot vision at the 2014 National Board of Review Gala in a girly white peplum Alexander McQueen frock with white Louboutin pumps.
-
January 7, 2015
2. Julianne MooreJulianne Moore struck a pose at the 2014 National Board of Review Gala in a sultry Dolce & Gabbana design with a black lace long-sleeve top and floral pencil skirt. A slick ponytail and strappy black pumps rounded out her look.
-
January 7, 2015
3. Allison WilliamsAllison Williams sizzled at the Late Show with David Letterman in a siren-red asymmetric-strap Ralph Lauren Black Label cocktail dress, complete with delicate black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
January 7, 2015
4. Felicity JonesFelicity Jones hit the MoMA’s Contenders Series screening of The Theory of Everything in a sculpted cobalt blue high-neck dress that she styled with black opaque tights and patent black boots.
-
January 7, 2015
5. Nicole KidmanNicole Kidman suited up at the New York screening of Paddington in a sharp black blazer with satin detailing and matching trousers, both by Elie Saab, complete with a black blouse, gold hoops, and embellished pumps.
