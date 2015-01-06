Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 6, 2015
1. Lena DunhamLena Dunham stole the show at the season four premiere of Girls in a Creatures of the Wind cold-shoulder dress with colorful embroidery. Black sandals and Dunham's signature eyeliner complete the look.
-
January 6, 2015
2. Zosia MametAt the Girls season premiere, Zosia Mamet wore a bright red Alexander McQueen leather dress. The actress sported Brian Atwood pumps and a vibrant lip in a similar crimson shade.
-
January 6, 2015
3. Allison WilliamsAllison Williams served up elegant sparkle at the season premiere of Girls in a deep blue Monique Lhuillier bandeau and full skirt, which she complemented with black heels and kohl-rimmed eyes.
-
January 6, 2015
4. Marion CotillardMarion Cotillard hit the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in a navy wool Christian Dior dress styled with a sequin top underneath. She accessorized with Dior shoes and a sleek updo.
-
January 6, 2015
5. Emmy RossumEmmy Rossum celebrated a new season of Showtime's Shameless in a J. Mendel leather dress and burgundy accessories.
January 6, 20151 of 5
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham stole the show at the season four premiere of Girls in a Creatures of the Wind cold-shoulder dress with colorful embroidery. Black sandals and Dunham's signature eyeliner complete the look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM