Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 5, 2015
1. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore hit the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in a cherry red Delpozo frock with architectural sleeves, floral details and a silk tulle skirt underlay. Givenchy sandals finished off the bold look.
-
January 5, 2015
2. Felicity JonesFelicity Jones arrived at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in a sultry lace column with a peek-a-boo bodice by Monique Lhuillier. The actress added Cartier jewels and a fiery red lip to finish off her look.
-
January 5, 2015
3. Reese WitherspoonFor the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, Reese Witherspoon chose a pearl-embroidered dress by Michael Kors. The only thing Witherspoon needed to complete her look was a bright pink lip and Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps.
-
January 5, 2015
4. Gwen StefaniGwen Stefani proved that she knows how to play with prints when she stepped out in Beverly Hills in a too-cool black-and-white ensemble. Stefani worked slouchy window-pane printed pants, a polka-dotted top, and studded booties. Her finishing touch? Striped Quay Australia sunnies and a red hot lip.
-
January 5, 2015
5. Rita OraRita Ora was announced as a judge on The Voice UK in London while wearing a cobalt blue DSquared2 gown with embellished straps and an up-to-there slit. Ora completed her look with sleek, slicked back hair and neutral makeup-which is a departure from her signature red lip.
