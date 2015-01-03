Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 3, 2015
1. Taylor SwiftFor a day out in New York City, Taylor Swift bundled up in a Free People hat and Mackintosh coat. The singer accessorized with forest-green accessories including boots by & Other Stories and a Dolce & Gabbana bag. To complete her look, Swift swiped on her signature red lip.
January 3, 2015
2. Victoria JusticeVictoria Justice spent New Year’s Eve in N.Y.C.’s Time Square and braved the icy temps by layering a cozy fur coat over a gold sequined minidress. Justice added far-from-basic accessories like over-the-knee boots, a statement handbag by Aldo, and a fur hat to finish off her look.
January 3, 2015
3. Jordana BrewsterJordana Brewster rocked an all-white ensemble while out in Los Angeles. Brewster added leopard-print pumps, a Bottega Veneta box clutch, and a textured jacket to her on-the-go look.
