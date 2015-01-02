Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 2, 2015
1. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo proved that moon boots can be chic and stylish while vacationing with her hubby Johannes Huebl in the Swiss Alps. Palermo worked the yellow Tenica Moon Boots with skinny jeans, a statement fur coat, and oversize sunnies.
January 2, 2015
2. Katy PerryKaty Perry posed in a statement coat, skirt and top by Bianca Spender. The signer accessorized with a teal handbag, black pointy-toe pumps, and a classic wristwatch.
January 2, 2015
3. Fergie
For her New Year’s Eve performance, Fergie worked a sexy suit-dress, which was a blend of a silver mini dress and black tuxedo jacket. The star added to her risky look with a bold red lip, black strappy shoes, and side-swept hair.
Olivia Palermo
