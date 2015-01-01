Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 1, 2015
1. Emma WatsonEmma Watson pulled out all the stops for The Royal Marsden charity dinner, elevating a gray silk jersey evening skirt with a crisp button-down, both by Ralph Lauren Collection, paired with a gunmetal Roger Vivier clutch, a skinny white belt, and Ana Khouri jewelry. Sartorial perfection!
-
January 1, 2015
2. Olivia PalermoOlivia Palermo defended her title as a street style star with an edgy ladylike ensemble. She paired her leather midi-length skirt with a crisp white Ann Taylor button-down (with an embellished collar) and lace-up sandals.
-
January 1, 2015
3. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle attended The Art of Elysium’s 2014 Heaven pre-event dinner presented by Samsung Galaxy in a smart crisp white collarless button-down shirt that she styled with an embroidered pencil skirt, both by Tory Burch, complete with a delicate pendant, a black clutch, and patent red pumps.
-
January 1, 2015
4. Sarah HylandSarah Hyland made a sexy and sophisticated appearance at the Audi Emmy Week Celebration in a plunging black-and-white wrap collared Alice + Olivia romper that revealed a lacy black bralet. Lorraine Schwartz jewels, embellished ankle-strap PVC Jimmy Choo sandals and a casual-chic fishtail plait completed her look.
-
January 1, 2015
5. Rashida JonesRashida Jones also celebrated the launch of Parker on Spring in a crisp oversize white button-down with blue printed shorts, both by Parker, styling them with Stella & Bow jewelry, a gray chain clutch, and chunky ankle-strap black heels.
January 1, 20151 of 5
Emma Watson
Emma Watson pulled out all the stops for The Royal Marsden charity dinner, elevating a gray silk jersey evening skirt with a crisp button-down, both by Ralph Lauren Collection, paired with a gunmetal Roger Vivier clutch, a skinny white belt, and Ana Khouri jewelry. Sartorial perfection!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM