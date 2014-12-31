Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 31, 2014
1. Jennifer LawrenceAt the post-Oscars fete, Jennifer Lawrence was down to party in an incredibly ornate mirrored long-sleeve Tom Ford mini dress, styled with classic black sandals.
-
December 31, 2014
2. Jennifer AnistonJennifer Aniston glittered at the Los Angeles premiere of Life of Crime in a little silver sequined dress that she styled with a sleek black blazer, a black clutch, and embellished ankle-strap sandals.
-
December 31, 2014
3. Kate HudsonKate Hudson basked in the spotlight at the Armani Prive fall/winter 2014 show in a sparkle-studded violet Armani Prive creation (complete with a paisley-print fabric boutonniere), styling it with a relaxed topknot and a simple black clutch.
-
December 31, 2014
4. Karlie KlossKarlie Kloss hit the American Associates of the National Theatre fundraising gala in head-to-toe Michael Kors-a black-and-silver embroidered dress with a silver python barrel clutch and delicate black sandals.
-
December 31, 2014
5. Emma StoneEmma Stone epitomized elegance at the closing night gala presentation of Birdman or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance in a green high-shine embroidered top and a fluid dark embroidered skirt, both by Jason Wu, complete with a Melinda Maria ring, a diamond Ana Khouri ear cuff, and black strappy Aquazzura pumps.
