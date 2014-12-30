Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 30, 2014
1. Charlize TheronCharlize Theron sat front row at the Dior Couture show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in a gold embroidered silk cady Dior dress, letting it revel in the spotlight with muted accessories, like her Anita Ko diamond ear jackets and nude Dior sandals.
2. Lupita Nyong'oLupita Nyong'o made sure all eyes were on her at the Non-Stop LA premiere in a strapless copper lame plisse Lanvin dress with subdued drop earrings, a cocktail dress, and metallic pumps.
3. Sienna MillerSienna Miller hit the red carpet at the London Film Festival in a strappy metallic Galvan gown. She kept her makeup bronzy but neutral, and finished the look with a Grecian-inspired braided updo.
4. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington shimmered on the red carpet at Twitter’s #TGIT premiere event celebrating Shonda Rhimes in a flirty metallic jacquard animal-print Mary Katrantzou skater dress, accessorizing with Bulgari jewelry, a pearlescent Kotur box clutch and satin white pumps.
5. Rose ByrneRose Byrne hit Broadway’s "You Can’t Take It With You" after party in a bronze silk chiffon Dsquared2 dress with a plisse skirt and a draped cut-out bustier. She accessorized with a chunky gold bracelet, a gilded minaudiere and gunmetal Casadei pumps.
