Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 29, 2014
1. Kate HudsonKate Hudson struck a pose at Art Basel in a blush pink strappy Paper London jumpsuit with ruffle detailing. A gold bangle, a delicate hand chain, and a metallic clutch rounded out her look.
-
December 29, 2014
2. Sarah HylandSarah Hyland made an entrance at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle's celebration of the 2015 Golden Globe awards season in a vibrant orange Giulietta jumpsuit with an embellished neckline and sexy keyhole cutout. She finished the look with Meira T rings, a slick center part and matching bright lip.
-
December 29, 2014
3. Olivia MunnOlivia Munn embraced the one-piece wonder at the Michael Kors spring/summer 2015 show during NYFW with a suntan eyelet jacquard Michael Kors jumpsuit that she simply styled with Michael Kors black sandals.
-
December 29, 2014
4. Diane KrugerAt the premiere screening of Fargo, Diane Kruger stunned in a sexy and edgy black silk knit Zuhair Murad jumpsuit with a lace-up bodice and exaggerated shoulders, while gripping a gold box clutch. An assortment of Jacquie Aiche earrings also lent edge.
-
December 29, 2014
5. Emma WatsonAt the Madrid premiere of Noah, Watson took on the black-and-white trend in a plunging long-sleeve two-toned J. Mendel jumpsuit, adding a gold cuff and Gianvito Rossi heels to complete her look.
