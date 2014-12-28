Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 28, 2014
1. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift delivered a refreshing look on her way to The Giver press conference in paneled floral print H&M separates, complete with her blush pink Prada handbag and metallic pink Elie Saab pumps with mesh inserts.
-
December 28, 2014
2. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle celebrated the Restoration Hardware WeHo opening in ladylike cherry-red Carolina Herrera separates with geometric accents. A metallic box clutch and embellished pumps were the finishing touches.
-
December 28, 2014
3. Jamie ChungJamie Chung bared a sliver of midriff at New York Comic Con in an embellished high-neck crop top and matching midi pencil skirt, both by Tanya Taylor, with black delicate ankle-strap heels.
-
December 28, 2014
4. Allison WilliamsAllison Williams made a sporty-chic appearance at the 2014 Global Citizen Festival in a black knit cropped Vionnet top with a contrasting elastic neckline and a matching midi-length pencil skirt, styling her separates with a diamond Repossi ring and black pumps.
-
December 28, 2014
5. Olivia MunnOut and about in Beverly Hill, Olivia Munn styled her print-and-floral MinkPink crop top and matching pencil skirt with a printed cross body purse, a stack of gold bracelets, and black ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman sandals.
December 28, 20141 of 5
Taylor Swift
