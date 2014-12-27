Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 27, 2014
1. Michelle MonaghanAt the Hollywood Costume exhibit event, Michelle Monaghan injected a dash of whimsy with a flowy white tea-length Dolce & Gabbana creation playfully printed with a key motif. Long delicate earrings, a nude clutch, and mesh embellished Louboutin pumps completed her look.
-
December 27, 2014
2. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley made a delightful move for her Laggies photocall look, selecting a high-neck top and mid-length skirt, both by Stella McCartney, playfully printed with superhero masks. She tied the two together with a statement red-and-blue banded belt and black pumps.
-
December 27, 2014
3. Emily BluntEmily Blunt charmed all at the Edge of Tomorrow UK premiere in a vibrant paisley print Osman dress, picking up on the pink accents with pink tourmaline-and-diamond drop earrings and a rubellite-and-diamond ring, both by David Yurman, and fuchsia Kurt Geiger pumps.
-
December 27, 2014
4. Olga KurylenkoOlga Kurylenko stepped out for a cause, hitting the Bianca Jagger Human Rights Foundation "Arts for Human Rights" Benefit Gala Auction in head-to-toe Dior: A blue-black-white jacquard lurex top with a black-and-white plaid mohair skirt, with a powder blue clutch and floral ankle-strap pumps.
-
December 27, 2014
5. Jamie ChungJamie Chung played with polka dots with separates from the upcoming Banana Republic Marimekko Collection, accessorizing with aviators, a Kate Spade Saturday envelope clutch, and black pumps.
