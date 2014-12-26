Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 26, 2014
1. Angelina JolieAngelina Jolie served up a generous dose of elegance and understated glamour at the UK premiere of Unbroken in a tailored white silk crepe Ralph & Russo Couture pencil dress with a bolero cape that she styled with vintage diamond Beladora earrings, a gilded brooch, and nude pumps.
-
December 26, 2014
2. 2014 - Dior
Felicity Jones graced The Theory of Everything premiere in London in a gorgeous embroidered white silk Dior Haute Couture creation with an exaggerated voluminous skirt, impeccably styling it with Forevermark diamond drop earrings and metallic pink pumps. The actress earned our fashion editor's pick for the Best Winter White Look of 2014.
-
December 26, 2014
3. Lupita Nyong'oLupita Nyong'o sported high-fashion bike shorts on the red carpet, selecting ivory Chanel Couture separates that boasted a regal high-neck neoprene tunic dress and matching shorts with exquisite gold beadwork, complete with gold Kurt Geiger pumps.
-
December 26, 2014
4. Jennifer LopezStunning! Jennifer Lopez dropped jaws at the Atelier Versace fall/winter 2014 show in a white strapless Atelier Versace gown with a thigh-high slit that revealed one beaded pant leg. Atelier Versace jewelry and silver Versace platform sandals served as the finishing touches.
-
December 26, 2014
5. Cate BlanchettCate Blanchett was a royal vision at The Royal Marsden charity dinner in a head-to-toe Ralph Lauren Collection (except for her neutral clutch), from her beautiful ivory silk cady one-shoulder gown to her chunky diamond ring and rock crystal chandelier earrings.
December 26, 20141 of 5
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie served up a generous dose of elegance and understated glamour at the UK premiere of Unbroken in a tailored white silk crepe Ralph & Russo Couture pencil dress with a bolero cape that she styled with vintage diamond Beladora earrings, a gilded brooch, and nude pumps.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM