Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 25, 2014
1. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth dialed up the drama at the Hammer Museum "Gala in the Garden" in a stunning white single-sleeved Alexandre Vauthier Couture column with a cut-out back and pearl beading, piling on the bling with brilliant Piaget diamonds and a metallic Bottega Veneta clutch.
-
December 25, 2014
2. Emma RobertsAt the American Horror Story: Freak Show premiere, Emma Roberts stunned in a dramatic cut-out black Saint Laurent number, styled with Derek Lam + Jamie Wolf for NYC Ballet earrings, rings by Dana Rebecca Designs and Meredith Marks, a glittery Edie Parker clutch and black suede cage Casadei heels.
-
December 25, 2014
3. RihannaRihanna dropped jaws at the amfAR LA Inspiration Gala, serving up a provocative look, courtesy of Tom Ford’s showstopper of a dress that boasted cut-outs, bejeweled pasties and a thigh-high slit. A white choker, a diamond bracelet, black sheer thigh-high stockings, and violet metallic sandals rounded out her ensemble.
-
December 25, 2014
4. Kate HudsonKate Hudson went all out glam for the Wish I Was Here premiere-she chose a sexy black sequin bustier cut-out Michael Kors column, completing her look with a pearlized zebra-print Edie Parker clutch, delicate Chrome Hearts jewelry, and a vampy lip.
-
December 25, 2014
5. Olivia WildeOlivia Wilde sizzled at the world premiere of Horrible Bosses 2 in a black cut-out Michael Kors column, complete with a black python Michael Kors clutch and black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
December 25, 20141 of 5
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth dialed up the drama at the Hammer Museum "Gala in the Garden" in a stunning white single-sleeved Alexandre Vauthier Couture column with a cut-out back and pearl beading, piling on the bling with brilliant Piaget diamonds and a metallic Bottega Veneta clutch.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM