Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 24, 2014
1. Jennifer AnistonJennifer Aniston, whose sartorial track record consists mostly of LBDs, changed things up for the London premiere of Horrible Bosses 2-she added a dash of color with a sexy one-shoulder Antonio Berardi LBD that revealed a glimpse of a red-hot corset underneath. Long Jennifer Meyer earrings, an Irene Neuwirth cuff, and black patent Louboutins completed her look.
-
December 24, 2014
2. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz went for a LBD to stun at The Other Woman premiere, opting for a plunging Stella McCartney design that she teamed with gold bejeweled ankle-cuff Manolo Blahnik pumps.
-
December 24, 2014
3. Angelina JolieFor the Tokyo premiere of Maleficent, Angelina Jolie gravitated toward her go-to color and selected a stunning skin-skimming strapless custom Atelier Versace LBD, along with diamond studs and sky-high patent platform pumps.
-
December 24, 2014
4. Marion CotillardMarion Cotillard made a striking appearance at the Guggenheim International Gala Pre-Party in a black wool-and-silk bustier Dior Haute Couture dress, adding interest with a metallic Dior clutch and fuchsia-red ombre Dior Haute Couture booties.
-
December 24, 2014
5. Lupita Nyong'oAs queen of monochromaticism, Lupita Nyong?o stepped out for the Sindika Dokolo Art Foundation in a head-to-toe black, accessorizing her ruffled Fitriani LBD with a mini ladylike bag and black pumps. The crown jewel of her look? Her pretty delicate headband.
