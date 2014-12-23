Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 23, 2014
1. Jessica BielStunning! Jessica Biel pieced together an effortless, chic ensemble at the celebration of the Tiffany & Co. Atlas Collection, wearing a metallic gazar top and ivory silk-pique trousers, both by Vionnet, and accessorizing with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, a printed Fendi bag, and white Casadei sandals.
-
December 23, 2014
2. Jaime KingJaime King graced the Christian Louboutin cocktail party in a design by Katie Ermilio-a long-sleeve crop top and a full high-slit bow-accented skirt-that she paired with Ana Khouri jewelry, a gold clutch, and white Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
December 23, 2014
3. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger was spotted at the premiere screening of The Bridge in playful black-and-white polka dot Roland Mouret separates-a crop top and pencil skirt-adding a dash of mixed prints with a striped clutch and a jolt of color with yellow Stuart Weitzman pumps.
-
December 23, 2014
4. Leslie MannLeslie Mann swept everyone away at the Los Angeles premiere of The Other Woman in a beautiful Monique Lhuillier creation: an orchid silk linen gazar bandeau and a poppy silk gazar draped ball skirt. She accessorized with Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, rings by EF Collection and Graziela Gems, and orange cut-out Oscar Tiye sandals.
-
December 23, 2014
5. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba unexpectedly paired feathery embellishments with pink ombre with a Lela Rose crop top and a sweeping, shin-grazing skirt. A delicate stack of bracelets, black sandals, and a chic chignon rounded out her look.
