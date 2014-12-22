Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 22, 2014
1. RihannaRihanna also arrived at the Chanel fall 2014 show in head-to-toe Chanel Couture: A purple crop top-and-skirt set with a corseted midriff, matching fanny pack and sneaks. She accessorized with a statement pearl bracelet, also by Chanel.
December 22, 2014
2. Jordana BrewsterJordana Brewster took monochromaticism to a whole new level, committing to the color purple with a crepe silk top and matching skirt with suspenders, by Max Mara, a metallic clutch, and violet Jimmy Choos. As for her rings, she chose pieces by EF Collection and Dionea Orcini.
December 22, 2014
3. Ashley MadekweAshley Madekwe married romance and sophistication at the private Elie Saab dinner with a teal buttoned-up lace Elie Saab top with matching teal wide-leg trousers, styling her separates with a white Elie Saab clutch, select gold skinny cuffs, and metallic sandals.
December 22, 2014
4. Solange KnowlesSolange Knowles lit up Art Basel in her favorite color-yellow! She selected an evening bustier cape and cropped trousers by Christian Siriano washed in the cheery hue, complete with Jennifer Fisher jewelry and metallic ankle-strap sandals.
December 22, 2014
5. Rosamund PikeGone Girl star Rosamund Pike embraces monochromatism with shades of nude, starting with a sculpted Louis Vuitton dress that she topped with a leather Marni coat, black shades, and Marni ankle-strap patent leather pumps.
